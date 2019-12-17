DL | Tanoa Togiai
DL | Tanoa Togiai

  • Updated

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL 

Height: 6-7

Weight: 295

Hometown: Rigby, Idaho 

School: Rigby 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Utah, BYU, Kansas State.

Lead recruiter:  Tony Tuioti.

The Skinny

Togiai comes from football bloodlines. His dad, Jerry, played at Kansas State and then in the NFL. His cousin, Tommy Togiai, is currently at Ohio State. Tanoa has been a dominating football player himself and he was on campus at NU for an official visit in mid-December. 

Because of his basketball season, Togiai is taking his recruitment through January. Can the Huskers push regional schools (Utah and BYU) and a family connection (KSU) for Togiai's commitment? 

Tanoa Tagiai

Tagiai

 247Sports
Husker News