DL | Tanoa Togiai

Target
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 295
Hometown: Rigby, Idaho
School: Rigby
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Utah, BYU, Kansas State.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny
Togiai comes from football bloodlines. His dad, Jerry, played at Kansas State and then in the NFL. His cousin, Tommy Togiai, is currently at Ohio State. Tanoa has been a dominating football player himself and he was on campus at NU for an official visit in mid-December.
Because of his basketball season, Togiai is taking his recruitment through January. Can the Huskers push regional schools (Utah and BYU) and a family connection (KSU) for Togiai's commitment?