DL | Seleti Fevaleaki
DL | Seleti Fevaleaki

  • Updated
seleti fevaleaki.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270

Hometown: Corona, Calif.

School: Snow (Utah) College.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Lead recruiters: Tony Tuioti.

The skinny: Fevaleaki has had an interesting college career so far. He originally signed with BYU all the way back in 2017, then took an LDS mission. He redshirted in 2019, played in 10 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then transferred to Snow this summer. Tuioti and Chinander were impressed with him recently at a game against Iowa Western and he visited on the final weekend before signing day. He would be immediately among NU’s oldest players and has FBS experience.

