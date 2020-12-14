DL | Ru'Quan Buckley

The Skinny: Buckley is one of the few out-of-state players who was able to make it to Lincoln for a visit before the pandemic began this spring, and he stayed in touch with the Huskers in the 10 months that followed. Buckley added significant strength and mass going into his senior year and could end up playing on either side of the ball. He'll begin his career in Tony Tuioti's room as another in a growing collection of tall, long defensive linemen.