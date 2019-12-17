DL | Pheldarius Payne
DL | Pheldarius Payne

  • Updated
Pheldarius Payne

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 270

Hometown: Suffolk, Virginia 

School: Lacakwanna (Penn.) Community College 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals **

247Sports ***

Offers of note: NC State. 

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti. 

The Skinny

Payne recently decommitted from North Carolina State and visited Nebraska the first weekend of December. At 6-3 and 270, he's not exactly your typical 3-4 defensive end. However, he shows some pass-rush ability and the Huskers are looking for that any way they can get it. 

Payne is a May graduate from Lackawanna and would be on track to be on campus in time for summer conditioning. 

