DL | Pheldarius Payne

The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 270
Hometown: Suffolk, Virginia
School: Lacakwanna (Penn.) Community College
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals **
247Sports ***
Offers of note: NC State.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny
Payne recently decommitted from North Carolina State and visited Nebraska the first weekend of December. At 6-3 and 270, he's not exactly your typical 3-4 defensive end. However, he shows some pass-rush ability and the Huskers are looking for that any way they can get it.
Payne is a May graduate from Lackawanna and would be on track to be on campus in time for summer conditioning.