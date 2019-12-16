DL | Nash Hutmacher
View Comments

DL | Nash Hutmacher

Nash Hutmacher

Hutmacher

 Rob Schlotterbeck

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300

Hometown: Chamberlain, South Dakota  

School: Chamberlain 

Date Committed: 6/29/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Wisconsin, Oregon.

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti, Ryan Held. 

The Skinny

Hutmacher was an early target by the NU staff and a big win when he picked the Huskers over Wisconsin and Oregon. A big personality, Hutmacher went fishing with the staff on his official visit and took Scott Frost and company pheasant hunting for his in-home visit in December. 

Hutmacher projects as an interior defensive lineman. He's already pushing impressive weight in the weight room and is the top-ranked high school heavyweight wrestler in the nation. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News