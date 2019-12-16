DL | Nash Hutmacher

Committed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 300
Hometown: Chamberlain, South Dakota
School: Chamberlain
Date Committed: 6/29/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Hutmacher was an early target by the NU staff and a big win when he picked the Huskers over Wisconsin and Oregon. A big personality, Hutmacher went fishing with the staff on his official visit and took Scott Frost and company pheasant hunting for his in-home visit in December.
Hutmacher projects as an interior defensive lineman. He's already pushing impressive weight in the weight room and is the top-ranked high school heavyweight wrestler in the nation.