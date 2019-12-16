DL | Marquis Black
DL | Marquis Black

Marquis Black

Black

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DT

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295

Hometown: McDonough, Georgia  

School: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 

Date Committed: 10/12/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Arizona, Boston College. 

Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Tony Tuioti. 

The Skinny

Black visited Nebraska for the Ohio State game in late September and then verbally pledged a couple of weeks later. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton scours Georgia every year and has deep connections in the state. 

Black, along with Nash Hutmacher, project as interior defensive linemen and will be part of the next wave of players in Tony Tuioti's group. Both would do well with a redshirt season, of course, as most linemen would. 

