DL | Marquis Black

Committed
The basics
Position: DT
Height: 6-4
Weight: 295
Hometown: McDonough, Georgia
School: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Date Committed: 10/12/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arizona, Boston College.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny
Black visited Nebraska for the Ohio State game in late September and then verbally pledged a couple of weeks later. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton scours Georgia every year and has deep connections in the state.
Black, along with Nash Hutmacher, project as interior defensive linemen and will be part of the next wave of players in Tony Tuioti's group. Both would do well with a redshirt season, of course, as most linemen would.