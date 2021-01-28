 Skip to main content
DL Keem Green (Dec. 30, 2020)
DL Keem Green (Dec. 30, 2020)

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Keem Green (4) battles with Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) during the fourth quarter Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 

The South Carolina native entered the transfer portal late last month after recording three tackles in five games in 2020 as a reserve. He made two tackles in the Huskers' season opener at fifth-ranked Ohio State and added another stop against Illinois. He appeared in only one of the final four games. He is now at South Carolina.

