DL | Julius Coates

Target
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 270
Hometown: Rockford, Illinois
School: East Mississippi Community College
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals **
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Colorado, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Coates visited Nebraska at the end of November and his recruitment has been very quiet since then. He decommitted from Colorado shortly after his time in Lincoln, but hasn't said much since.
Coates also took a visit to Oregon, but the thinking is that the ability to play in the Midwest, nearer his family, would be a strong pull. Nebraska has had several juco defensive linemen on campus, but don't forget about Coates.