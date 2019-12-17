DL | Julius Coates
DL | Julius Coates

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-7

Weight: 270

Hometown: Rockford, Illinois 

School: East Mississippi Community College

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals **

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Colorado, Oregon.

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti, Ryan Held.

The Skinny

Coates visited Nebraska at the end of November and his recruitment has been very quiet since then. He decommitted from Colorado shortly after his time in Lincoln, but hasn't said much since. 

Coates also took a visit to Oregon, but the thinking is that the ability to play in the Midwest, nearer his family, would be a strong pull. Nebraska has had several juco defensive linemen on campus, but don't forget about Coates. 

