DL | Jordon Riley

Commited
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 300
Hometown: Durham, North Carolina
School: Garden City (Kan.) Community College
Date Committed: 12/17/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: East Carolina.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Riley is a bounceback who originally spent two seasons at North Carolina. He's a large presence and projects to play interior defensive line for Nebraska.
He visited in early December, but NU has had other juco defensive linemen in as well. He took a final-week official visit to East Carolina, but then committed to Nebraska the day before signing day.