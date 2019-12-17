DL | Jordon Riley
DL | Jordon Riley

Jordon Riley

Jordon Riley

The basics

Position: DL 

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300

Hometown: Durham, North Carolina  

School: Garden City (Kan.) Community College 

Date Committed: 12/17/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: East Carolina.

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.

The Skinny

Riley is a bounceback who originally spent two seasons at North Carolina. He's a large presence and projects to play interior defensive line for Nebraska. 

He visited in early December, but NU has had other juco defensive linemen in as well. He took a final-week official visit to East Carolina, but then committed to Nebraska the day before signing day. 

