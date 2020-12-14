DL | Jailen Weaver

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DL.
Height: 6-8.
Weight: 280.
Hometown: Antioch, California.
School: Antioch.
Date Committed: Oct. 31, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M.
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny: Weaver is one of the biggest defensive line prospects in the country and the kind Nebraska covets to play defensive line in its 3-4-based system. He's athletic enough that he ran track at Antioch and was on some of the school's sprint relays. On the field, he's a long, disruptive player who also plays some tackle and even tight end offensively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!