DL | Jailen Weaver
Defensive lineman Jailen Weaver (Antioch, California) announced Saturday he will join Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class. 

The basics

Position: DL.

Height: 6-8.

Weight: 280.

Hometown: Antioch, California.

School: Antioch.

Date Committed: Oct. 31, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M. 

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti. 

The Skinny: Weaver is one of the biggest defensive line prospects in the country and the kind Nebraska covets to play defensive line in its 3-4-based system. He's athletic enough that he ran track at Antioch and was on some of the school's sprint relays. On the field, he's a long, disruptive player who also plays some tackle and even tight end offensively. 

