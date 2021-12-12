DL | Brodie Tagaloa

The skinny: Tagaloa first picked up an offer from Nebraska all the way back in May 2020, but finally made it on an official visit this month and verbally pledged not long after. He comes from a family full of Division I football players, but didn’t play until his sophomore year of high school. Then COVID-19 and an injury this fall kept him from really garnering more attention. However, Tuioti is betting that Tagaloa’s combination of athleticism – he also plays tight end – sheer size and pedigree is a recipe for a quality Big Ten defensive lineman.