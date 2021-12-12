 Skip to main content
DL | Ben Roberts
DL | Ben Roberts

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

School: Salt Lake City East

Date Committed:

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Oregon.

Lead recruiters: Tony Tuioti.

The skinny: Roberts is another player who Nebraska has been recruiting for a long time. He originally committed to Washington but then flipped to Oregon over the summer. Now, both schools have had head coaching changes – Oregon as of the weekend hasn’t announced a new coach yet – and Roberts took an official visit to Nebraska on the last weekend before signing day. Can Tuioti and the Huskers give the talented defensive tackle something to think about?

