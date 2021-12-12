DL | Ben Roberts

Target
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290
Hometown: Tacoma, Washington
School: Salt Lake City East
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Oregon.
Lead recruiters: Tony Tuioti.
The skinny: Roberts is another player who Nebraska has been recruiting for a long time. He originally committed to Washington but then flipped to Oregon over the summer. Now, both schools have had head coaching changes – Oregon as of the weekend hasn’t announced a new coach yet – and Roberts took an official visit to Nebraska on the last weekend before signing day. Can Tuioti and the Huskers give the talented defensive tackle something to think about?