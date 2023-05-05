Tucker Timmerman had it all for Beatrice on Friday in the B-5 District final in Ashland.

Timmerman allowed just three hits and struck out 13 on the mound for the No. 7 Orangemen in seven innings to help lead a 2-0 victory over No. 10 Platte Valley.

Timmerman added an insurance run for the Orangemen with an RBI double in the top of the fifth, while Noah Jobman gave Beatrice a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly.

A-3 at Elkhorn South: The Lincoln North Star bats were red hot early in a 17-hit performance and a 16-3 victory over Omaha Northwest at Den Hartog Field. North Star jumped to a 14-2 lead after three innings with a six-run outburst in the third. Davis Jones and Kade Seip added three-hit performances for the Navigators, while Seip led North Star with three RBIs, a double and a triple. North Star moves to Saturday's district final to face Elkhorn South at noon.

A-5 at Creighton Prep: A six-run fourth inning backed by an eight-run outburst led Millard North to a 15-1 victory over Lincoln High. The Mustangs tallied six extra-base hits, including three doubles, while limiting the Links to just one hit. Michael Hugelman had two triples and an RBI for Millard North. Austin Jurgens had the lone hit for Lincoln High.

B-3 at Hickman: Kaizer Papenhagen knocked in two RBIs and tossed 4 1/3 innings as No. 2 Norris handled Mount Michael 11-1. The Titans jumped to a quick 8-1 through three innings and added three more in the bottom of the fourth. Papenagen added a double and two RBIs offensively while holding Mount Michael to just three hits on the mound.

C-2 at Plattsmouth: No. 2 Plattsmouth took a quick 2-0 lead through three innings and added a run in the fifth and six to defeat No. 8 Lincoln Christian 4-0. Drew Iverson allowed just one hit to the Crusaders over the course of seven innings of work, while adding 13 strikeouts.

C-4 at Valley: Jonas Timm turned on a 1-0 pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning and broke a 3-3 tie in walk-off fashion 4-3 for No. 5 DC West over Raymond Central. Timm also added a run for the Falcons. Colby Den Hartog led the Mustangs with two RBIs.