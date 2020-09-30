District 4: Roma Amundson

Age: 70
Occupation: Realtor, Lancaster County commissioner
Political party: Republican
Address: 7101 S. 134th St., Walton
Website: voteforroma.com
Amundson, who was elected in 2012, is running unopposed for the District 4 board seat. She spent 30 years as a businesswoman, 30 years as a reservist in the Nebraska Army National Guard (she is a retired brigadier general) and has served on many boards, including those at the Malone Center and other nonprofits.
What three county issues are most important to you?
First of three issues important to me is long-term strategic planning in order to set a vision for the county’s future. Strategic planning allows the board to be proactive in planning for the use of taxpayer dollars over the long term. Second is infrastructure improvement in the county. Roads and bridges must be improved and maintained for safe and efficient farm-to-market, home-to-school/work routes. Third is continued development of alternative juvenile justice measures intended to divert youth from the justice system.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
Funding this problem is and will be difficult, as a countywide infrastructure study showed that Lancaster rural roads face a deficit of $200 million if the roads and bridges were brought to acceptable standards right now. Obviously, the improvements can only be done incrementally. Funding now comes through property tax, state gasoline tax, state and federal grants. What the county can do is limited — we could raise the property tax and do bonding. Both would require an increase in constituent taxes.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
In 2019 the board pursued a joint public agency with the hope that at least one village would participate with the county in order to establish a county wheel tax for infrastructure. The attempt to form the JPA failed. A county sales tax could be initiated in communities and the rural area where no county or municipal sales tax is assessed, but that would require a vote of the people. The board has not pursued that option.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
I currently serve as secretary on the RTSD board, so the question of the 33rd and Cornhusker crossing is very relevant to me. The decrease on the RTSD levy was intended for a two-year period of time to assist with infrastructure improvement. Fiscal year 2021-22 is when the levy amount will be adjusted again to its previous funding level. I would be supportive of that increase to meet the 33rd and Cornhusker project’s timeline.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
Concern for the health and safety of the people entering the county buildings has the highest priority. Funding has been, is and will continue to be directed to measures protecting the employees of the county, as well as to the people who enter the buildings and interact with employees both in and out of our buildings. Reimbursement from the state and federal agencies is being sought for the replenishment of funds. Efforts to improve the measures already taken will continue.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Serving the people of Lancaster County is my reason for running. In fulfilling this, I hope to accomplish the following: 1) Development of a long-term strategic plan for the county; 2) Alternative means of funding infrastructure improvement; 3) Fiscal responsibility in expending county monies through savings in management and technology; 4) Economic development in the county; 5) Corrections reform in both juvenile and adult justice; 6) Adequately funded delivery of human service programs to the vulnerable in our community.
