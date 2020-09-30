District 4: Roma Amundson

Funding this problem is and will be difficult, as a countywide infrastructure study showed that Lancaster rural roads face a deficit of $200 million if the roads and bridges were brought to acceptable standards right now. Obviously, the improvements can only be done incrementally. Funding now comes through property tax, state gasoline tax, state and federal grants. What the county can do is limited — we could raise the property tax and do bonding. Both would require an increase in constituent taxes.

Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?

In 2019 the board pursued a joint public agency with the hope that at least one village would participate with the county in order to establish a county wheel tax for infrastructure. The attempt to form the JPA failed. A county sales tax could be initiated in communities and the rural area where no county or municipal sales tax is assessed, but that would require a vote of the people. The board has not pursued that option.

As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?