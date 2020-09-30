District 29: Jacob Campbell

Age: 29
Occupation: Owner, rental property management business
Political party: Republican
Address: 5812 S. 41st St., Lincoln
Website: campbellforlegislature.com
Campbell is a military veteran who served eight years in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and his wife served six years. After attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be a teacher, he worked as a child abuse investigator. He recently received his master’s in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He has also served as a staff member in the Legislature.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
From the start of my campaign, I’ve said that sentencing reform is needed in response to our overcrowded prisons. That need has only accelerated and legislation may now be necessary to differentiate between peaceful and violent protests. Though there is work to be done, we’ve avoided many issues that exist in larger cities like New York. People in Lincoln and our Lincoln Police officers have been honorable examples of what good neighbors and good law enforcement should look like.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
I’ve been vocal about the need for comprehensive tax reform and a new school funding model that would ensure public schools are fully funded without the year-to-year anxiety that our current funding model presents. Our current tax code, written in 1967 and only gutted by special interests since then, needs to be changed to reflect a modern economy with protections for items like gas and groceries, especially after the COVID crisis.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
First, transparency in government must start with transparency in candidates for elected office. I’m the only candidate in District 29 who has been willing to stand at people’s doors and answer their hard questions directly. I believe that should be a prerequisite for elected office and a minimum threshold required to serve. Second, transparency in the Legislature means making every vote, including those for chair positions, public. A nonpartisan legislature should be unafraid to reveal all votes to the people's house.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
The death penalty is an extreme measure -- one that has been applied inaccurately in the past and could be in the future. We possess the resources necessary to protect communities and ensure public safety without the need to resort to execution. We need to work on the more difficult task of managing issues associated with corrections like capacity, staffing, training, sentencing, parole and maximizing public safety.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I know from my experience as a child abuse investigator that often the greatest barrier between reuniting separated families was the presence of illegal substances in the home. Questions of how children in the child welfare system would be impacted by legal access to marijuana, medical or not, have not been sufficiently answered and what is often left out of the conversation is how medical marijuana would impact skilled laborers who submit to random drug tests to maintain their employment.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I’ve seen too many politicians disconnected from the people they represent and more focused on serving special interests than constituents. Good government is about relationships with the people you represent, shared trust and public service. My depth of experiences as a military veteran, child abuse investigator, educator and business owner gives me a unique perspective and ability to connect with people of all socioeconomic statuses and backgrounds. That experience and heart for service is badly needed in government right now.
