District 29: Jacob Campbell

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

The death penalty is an extreme measure -- one that has been applied inaccurately in the past and could be in the future. We possess the resources necessary to protect communities and ensure public safety without the need to resort to execution. We need to work on the more difficult task of managing issues associated with corrections like capacity, staffing, training, sentencing, parole and maximizing public safety.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

I know from my experience as a child abuse investigator that often the greatest barrier between reuniting separated families was the presence of illegal substances in the home. Questions of how children in the child welfare system would be impacted by legal access to marijuana, medical or not, have not been sufficiently answered and what is often left out of the conversation is how medical marijuana would impact skilled laborers who submit to random drug tests to maintain their employment.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I’ve seen too many politicians disconnected from the people they represent and more focused on serving special interests than constituents. Good government is about relationships with the people you represent, shared trust and public service. My depth of experiences as a military veteran, child abuse investigator, educator and business owner gives me a unique perspective and ability to connect with people of all socioeconomic statuses and backgrounds. That experience and heart for service is badly needed in government right now.

