District 29: Eliot Bostar

Age: 33
Occupation: Executive director, Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters
Political party: Democrat
Address: 3800 S. 42nd St., Lincoln
Website: eliotbostar.com
Bostar said he grew a 25-person team that’s protecting the state’s drinking water and air quality by pulling people together, hammering out solutions and ensuring they are effectively implemented. Working in state government in New York during the recent recession, he said, he forged partnerships to put people back to work and close a $15 billion budget deficit while protecting funding for education, health care and other critical services.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
We must end racial inequities in our criminal justice system. The Legislature should consider statewide application of the eight policies advocated for by the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, many of which have been adopted by the Lincoln Police Department and have nationally been demonstrated to save lives. We need to implement meaningful reforms while maintaining our commitment to keeping communities safe, enforcing the law, protecting our first responders and meeting the needs of victims.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
I support the goals of LB1107 and the spirit of nonpartisanship with which it was passed. While it’s not perfect, I support the steps toward property tax relief, business incentives Nebraska needs to remain competitive and funding for UNMC to become a pandemic response center. However, these policies must be tied to actual revenue rather than just projections. I’m concerned that LB1107 could create a hole in the budget that will result in cuts to education and other critical services.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Transparency is essential for the maintenance of an honest government committed to serving the public. Through government transparency, citizens are able to hold public officials accountable. Nebraskans must have the ability to ensure that state leaders perform their duties without waste or corruption. We must have robust open records laws and proactive disclosure from all branches and levels of government. The Legislature and administrative branches, including Corrections and HHS, should be subject to greater transparency requirements.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I don’t believe the state should execute someone when it could protect society by utilizing a sentence of life without parole. No human institution is infallible. Mistakes occur within our criminal justice system that can result in wrongful convictions and unjust sentences. No credible study demonstrates the death penalty to be more of a deterrent than life in prison, and each death penalty prosecution costs taxpayers in Nebraska approximately $1.5 million more than a prosecution for life without parole.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I support allowing doctors in the state to prescribe medical marijuana to patients with serious illnesses or conditions. Senators should consult with doctors, patients, law enforcement and pharmacists to pass legislation that is well-regulated. I have heard from many Nebraskans, especially seniors, veterans and people with chronic and serious health conditions, that medical cannabis would help them. I support the right of families and doctors — not the government — to decide the best course of treatment for patients.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
As a husband and a father, our children are my top priority. That means ensuring every child receives a quality education and that there is a strong economy with good-paying jobs waiting for them. It means making sure every family has access to affordable, quality health care and clean drinking water, and that they can afford to stay in their homes. If we stay focused on our children, we can break through the partisan divide and build an even better Nebraska.
