District 29: Eliot Bostar

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I don’t believe the state should execute someone when it could protect society by utilizing a sentence of life without parole. No human institution is infallible. Mistakes occur within our criminal justice system that can result in wrongful convictions and unjust sentences. No credible study demonstrates the death penalty to be more of a deterrent than life in prison, and each death penalty prosecution costs taxpayers in Nebraska approximately $1.5 million more than a prosecution for life without parole.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

I support allowing doctors in the state to prescribe medical marijuana to patients with serious illnesses or conditions. Senators should consult with doctors, patients, law enforcement and pharmacists to pass legislation that is well-regulated. I have heard from many Nebraskans, especially seniors, veterans and people with chronic and serious health conditions, that medical cannabis would help them. I support the right of families and doctors — not the government — to decide the best course of treatment for patients.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

As a husband and a father, our children are my top priority. That means ensuring every child receives a quality education and that there is a strong economy with good-paying jobs waiting for them. It means making sure every family has access to affordable, quality health care and clean drinking water, and that they can afford to stay in their homes. If we stay focused on our children, we can break through the partisan divide and build an even better Nebraska.

