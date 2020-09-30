District 27: Brenda Bickford

Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?

Yes, but more needs done. Taxes need lowered, property assessed fairly and the same for all properties. A common sense formula should be provided to property owners on how valuations are determined. Nebraska needs to examine how to best fund schools and relieve the burden on taxpayers. If more tax revenue came from what Nebraskans consume, other than sources such as income tax, families could better budget and would have more money for necessary items like food and clothing.

How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?

Transparency is when Nebraskans have access to information on current rules, regulations and processes, changes that have been made and changes that are being considered. There also needs to be access to the budget and how money is spent in order to discourage waste and misuse. I think transparency should be required from all agencies that are funded by taxpayer dollars.