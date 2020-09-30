District 27: Anna Wishart

Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?

I voted for LB1107 because it creates a fairer system for providing property tax relief to Nebraskans and sets a five-year goal for ramping up the relief. This was a step in the right direction. Ultimately, to correct our overreliance on property taxes, we need to grow our economy and invest additional state revenues that come from growth on funding education to reduce school reliance on property taxes. I have and will continue to prioritize this issue.

How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including Departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?