District 27: Anna Wishart

Age: 35
Occupation: State senator and director of partnerships for Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s afterschool and summer learning network
Political party: Democrat
Address: 911 E St., Lincoln
Website: annawishart.com
Wishart, who was elected in 2016 and serves on the Appropriations Committee, is seeking her second term. She graduated from Lincoln Public Schools and from Middlebury College in Vermont. She worked as a legislative staff member and in 2011 was elected to the Lincoln Airport Authority. She and her husband, Joe, a former police officer who works for LPS, have served as licensed foster parents.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
Nebraska is ranked second highest in the country for prison overcrowding. We are in a state of emergency. This is not just an issue of public safety; it is also one of racial justice. Rates of incarceration for people of color are disproportionately high. Sentencing reform, bias training, eliminating the school-to-prison pipeline and improving opportunities for diversion programs, like drug courts, are all issues I have and will continue to work on to improve our criminal justice system.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
I voted for LB1107 because it creates a fairer system for providing property tax relief to Nebraskans and sets a five-year goal for ramping up the relief. This was a step in the right direction. Ultimately, to correct our overreliance on property taxes, we need to grow our economy and invest additional state revenues that come from growth on funding education to reduce school reliance on property taxes. I have and will continue to prioritize this issue.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including Departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Openness, accountability and honesty are the three essential elements of government transparency. Nebraskans should have free access to information that helps our community better understand how our government is running. The Legislature, administrative branches and courts should be subject to greater transparency, which is why I continue to support improving state websites to make them more user friendly and growing the Ombudsman’s Office, which is made up of officials who investigate complaints against public authorities on behalf of Nebraska’s citizens.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I oppose the death penalty because it is flawed. For every nine people executed, one person on death row has been exonerated. I believe in replacing the death penalty with life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I am leading the efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska and have made this issue a priority. Access to medical cannabis under the supervision of a medical professional helps Nebraskans battling serious conditions like cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and chronic pain, and provides a safe, effective alternative to many prescriptions. Enacting this measure will align Nebraska’s cannabis policies with 33 other states that have legalized medical cannabis for patients.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I grew up in District 27 and want to give back to my hometown by continuing to serve our community with hard work, integrity and putting people over politics. I believe progress happens at the speed of trust and we need elected officials capable of building strong bipartisan coalitions to solve difficult problems. I have and will continue to work on bills that grow our economy, balance our budget, increase access to health care, strengthen education and improve housing affordability.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!