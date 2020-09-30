District 25: Suzanne Geist

Age: 58
Occupation: Self-employed
Political party: Republican
Address: 5030 Sawgrass Drive, Lincoln
Website: geistfornebraska.com
Geist, who was elected in 2016, has served as the chair of the Performance Audit Committee, vice chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the Natural Resources Committee. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a former saleswoman in data communications, pharmaceuticals and fashion consulting.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
I fully support the constitutional right to protest peacefully. Once a protest becomes a willful act of destruction, either of property or people, I am no longer supportive. As the dust settles with the BLM movement, I would be open to working with law enforcement on strategies that not only protect the community, but also protect officers. In our prisons, I believe we need a strong correctional model that employs strong sentencing and a greater focus on robust, evidence-based programming.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 was the best solution that was able to pass. True, comprehensive tax reform is still needed. The most difficult aspect of change that is needed is to replace the use of property taxes for public school funding with the use of state dollars. This solution relieves local reliance on funding schools and switches the responsibility to the state, driving down property taxes.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Transparency is when the public has access to what government is doing. However, transparency must be balanced with privacy and public safety. There are times when releasing identities, names or other specific information is not in the best interest or safety of the individual or the state. Those issues will arise in the aim of transparency and will need to be weighed against the public interest. However, my overall desire would be for great transparency in government and its agencies.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I am in favor of the death penalty only in certain cases; 1) Not a case in which there is only circumstantial evidence. 2) Only in premeditated murder with aggravated circumstances.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I will continue to oppose the Legislature legalizing marijuana or any other drug. We are citizen legislators, not scientists. Because of my past career in the pharmaceutical industry, I know to take seriously the responsibility of drug interactions with other medications, dosing, patient ages and comorbidities and many other factors. I do support the study of any component of the marijuana plant by scientists and its use for any ailment in which it is found efficacious.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
The past four years of service have shown me the value of experience in this unique legislative body. This is a job that requires long hours, extensive reading and researching, and an open, inquisitive attitude. It’s also a full-time responsibility, not simply the days listed on the legislative calendar. I intend to focus on two areas of interest, mental health and corrections. Both are areas of great need and areas where I believe I can make a difference.
