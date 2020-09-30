District 25: Suzanne Geist

Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?

LB1107 was the best solution that was able to pass. True, comprehensive tax reform is still needed. The most difficult aspect of change that is needed is to replace the use of property taxes for public school funding with the use of state dollars. This solution relieves local reliance on funding schools and switches the responsibility to the state, driving down property taxes.

How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?

Transparency is when the public has access to what government is doing. However, transparency must be balanced with privacy and public safety. There are times when releasing identities, names or other specific information is not in the best interest or safety of the individual or the state. Those issues will arise in the aim of transparency and will need to be weighed against the public interest. However, my overall desire would be for great transparency in government and its agencies.