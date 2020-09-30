District 25: Stephany Pleasant

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I oppose the death penalty. It is not an effective crime deterrent and costs taxpayers four times as much to implement than life sentences. The state should not pay high costs for a remedy that is not effective in making our state safer. It has also been established to be used against people of color at higher rates than white people. With the push of the BLM movement, senators should push to eliminate the death penalty again.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

Yes. Medical marijuana is an effective way to reduce strain on working families facing illness and disabilities. It has been shown to reduce pain, anxiety and depression in people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. It reduces the cost of the judicial system by reducing enforcement for illegal use. It could grow income for the state by attracting and retaining residents as well as creating additional jobs. With responsible legislation, legalization of medical cannabis can help families without burdening the state.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running to break down policy barriers that stifle the growth and development of working families in Nebraska. Flooding, illness and life changes are unavoidable strains on working families. What I have found is that some laws make navigating through these life crises harder. I am running to prioritize policies that lift strain on working families rather than incentivize corporations and interest groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0