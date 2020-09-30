District 25: Stephany Pleasant

Age: 31 on Oct. 13
Occupation: Attorney
Political party: Democrat
Address: 5800 Cedarwood Drive
Website: PleasantforNE.com
Pleasant earned a law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and said she is practicing public-interest law, providing free legal services to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before that, she served people with disabilities at Disability Rights of Nebraska. In addition to health care, Pleasant said she is focused on equal access to education, justice system reform and employee protections.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
The BLM movement is a call to action for senators to reevaluate laws that grow racial disparities. Some think racism cannot be eliminated by lawmaking. I disagree. Racial disparities were created by laws written and enforced differently for Black Americans than white Americans. The movement is notice to reevaluate standing policies (e.g. no-knock warrants and mandatory minimum sentences) and to push for creation of new legislation to reduce racial disparities (e.g. ending qualified immunity and requiring more training for police).
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
The property tax reform passed by the Legislature in August was a compromise between senators, but is only a temporary fix for property taxes. It did not fix the overarching issues with Nebraska’s property tax structure. Additionally, it is not clear where the money promised to corporations would come from. It is likely that services that grow and develop working families, like education and health services, will face cuts in order to pay for incentives for corporations.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Without transparency, people cannot hold their officials accountable and vote to keep or replace them. In the Legislature, that looks like disclosures on corporations and interest groups funding the campaigns of senators. In Corrections, it would be the passing (again) of the bill to keep the curtains during a death penalty viewing open. Transparency allows people to make decisions on what government officials enact laws similar to that constituents values. This gives constituents informed choices on voting ballots.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I oppose the death penalty. It is not an effective crime deterrent and costs taxpayers four times as much to implement than life sentences. The state should not pay high costs for a remedy that is not effective in making our state safer. It has also been established to be used against people of color at higher rates than white people. With the push of the BLM movement, senators should push to eliminate the death penalty again.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
Yes. Medical marijuana is an effective way to reduce strain on working families facing illness and disabilities. It has been shown to reduce pain, anxiety and depression in people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. It reduces the cost of the judicial system by reducing enforcement for illegal use. It could grow income for the state by attracting and retaining residents as well as creating additional jobs. With responsible legislation, legalization of medical cannabis can help families without burdening the state.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running to break down policy barriers that stifle the growth and development of working families in Nebraska. Flooding, illness and life changes are unavoidable strains on working families. What I have found is that some laws make navigating through these life crises harder. I am running to prioritize policies that lift strain on working families rather than incentivize corporations and interest groups.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!