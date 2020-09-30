District 23: Helen Raikes

Age: 76
Occupation: Willa Cather Professor Emeritus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Political party: Independent
Address: 684 N. Forty Drive, Ashland
Website: raikes2020.com
Raikes recently retired from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an early childhood education professor. She and her husband, the late state Sen. Ron Raikes, set into motion several of Nebraska’s early childhood programs. The Raikes family has been farming for more than 100 years and operates Raikes Beef in Ashland.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
It behooves us to understand inequities experienced by minority populations, Blacks, Native Americans, Hispanics and others. Equity before the law is of primary importance and I support legislative oversight. Studies will lead us to the best regulations and standards for equity. We need sentencing reforms, including potentially changing flat and mandatory sentences. I support a system that moves minor offenders into rehabilitation and work/education release as quickly as possible. We need to separate honorable protest from incited violence.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 was not the right solution. Relief guaranteed is small; real change is dependent on new revenues and the personal property exemption was lost. The bill was passed in “do something” desperation. Actions in 2021 could include: Address the sales tax exemptions and service tax toward rebalancing the three legged-stool; revive initiatives such as medical marijuana and gambling to improve revenue streams, and redress the state aid formula to reset the balance between state and local payments for schools.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Transparency or Sunshine Laws ensure that government actions are visible and that citizens can hold officials accountable. Legislative and administrative branches, including Departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, should be subject to greater transparency requirements — required reports, monitoring data, oversight committees comprised of citizens are examples. Time limits for responding to Inspector General reports to address concerns will help.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I oppose it. The death penalty is neither humane nor practical. I oppose it on religious grounds. Moreover, it costs more to put a prisoner to death than to hold him/her for life. Why? The numerous appeals to ensure each candidate has a fair shot at appeal for his/her life are costly.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
Yes. People suffering from pain or from seizures receive important relief from medical marijuana. It is absurd that opiates are legal in Nebraska but marijuana is not. Folks needing medical marijuana go to other states for their medicine. Other states collect the taxes that could be ours. Moreover, we grow marijuana readily in this state. If legal, farmers could raise it as a diverse crop option.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I want a thriving Nebraska. I can help restore the best in our troubled Unicameral as an independent and someone who can create coalitions and solve problems. I promised my late husband, Ron Raikes, I would finish our service. I want to ensure deep and lasting resolution of our unfair property taxes, sustained and fair funding to maintain quality public schools, and thriving communities, including seed funds and consultation for broadband, child care, health care, affordable housing and small business expansion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!