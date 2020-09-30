District 23: Helen Raikes

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I oppose it. The death penalty is neither humane nor practical. I oppose it on religious grounds. Moreover, it costs more to put a prisoner to death than to hold him/her for life. Why? The numerous appeals to ensure each candidate has a fair shot at appeal for his/her life are costly.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

Yes. People suffering from pain or from seizures receive important relief from medical marijuana. It is absurd that opiates are legal in Nebraska but marijuana is not. Folks needing medical marijuana go to other states for their medicine. Other states collect the taxes that could be ours. Moreover, we grow marijuana readily in this state. If legal, farmers could raise it as a diverse crop option.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I want a thriving Nebraska. I can help restore the best in our troubled Unicameral as an independent and someone who can create coalitions and solve problems. I promised my late husband, Ron Raikes, I would finish our service. I want to ensure deep and lasting resolution of our unfair property taxes, sustained and fair funding to maintain quality public schools, and thriving communities, including seed funds and consultation for broadband, child care, health care, affordable housing and small business expansion.

