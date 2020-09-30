District 23: Bruce Bostelman

Age: 58
Occupation: Retired farmer, veteran
Political party: Republican
Address: 2751 X Road, Brainard
Website: bostelmanfornebraska.com
Bostelman was elected in 2016. He lives on a family farm near Brainard and served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after enlisting following his graduation from high school. He acquired a degree in business management from Bellevue University in 2002.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
During my first term, I voted for LB791, which made key reforms, including requiring more transparency about the reasons why a law enforcement officer leaves an agency. As the tragic death of Investigator Mario Herrera reminds us, law enforcement need support from the community now more than ever. If reelected, I will support efforts to strengthen Nebraska’s public safety laws and oppose efforts to repeal mandatory minimums, which are an important tool for prosecutors in our communities.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 will deliver $650 million in property tax relief annually. This bill provides the property tax relief Nebraska’s families, ag producers, small businesses and homeowners desperately need. The bill also includes a provision that grows this property tax relief so that it continues to provide meaningful relief over time. LB1107 is a major step forward, but we must continue to fight for additional property tax relief and reform, including steering more state aid to Nebraska’s rural K-12 schools.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
It is important we give the state auditor the resources he needs to make sure these agencies are spending money wisely, and to look for opportunities to make them more efficient. Corrections has taken important steps in recent years to ensure inmates are completing their sentences. The media helped spotlight the failure of the agency to protect public safety in 2014, and it’s important stakeholders continue to ensure public safety laws are administered in a way that keeps people safe.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I support the death penalty for the most heinous crimes, such as murder. It is an important deterrent for crime in the community, but also key to protecting our Corrections officers who put their lives on the line every day. The importance of this is underscored by the people’s vote to retain the death penalty in 2016.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
The medical benefits of marijuana should be explored by health officials through the traditional drug approval route. The Legislature is a political body, and does not have the medical expertise that the Federal Drug Administration brings to its review process. Limited medical products have already received approval, and any other safe uses should go through the proper channels.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I believe in rural Nebraska, our small towns, great schools and strong communities providing a quality of life only found in Nebraska. To preserve rural Nebraska, we need to expand opportunities for farm and rural families through further property tax relief and a focus on agricultural economic growth. Growth provided through affordable broadband expansion, enabling small business growth and job creation. I will work to defend innocent life, protect the Second Amendment, oppose tax increases, support veterans and eliminate wasteful spending.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!