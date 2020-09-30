District 23: Bruce Bostelman

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I support the death penalty for the most heinous crimes, such as murder. It is an important deterrent for crime in the community, but also key to protecting our Corrections officers who put their lives on the line every day. The importance of this is underscored by the people’s vote to retain the death penalty in 2016.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

The medical benefits of marijuana should be explored by health officials through the traditional drug approval route. The Legislature is a political body, and does not have the medical expertise that the Federal Drug Administration brings to its review process. Limited medical products have already received approval, and any other safe uses should go through the proper channels.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I believe in rural Nebraska, our small towns, great schools and strong communities providing a quality of life only found in Nebraska. To preserve rural Nebraska, we need to expand opportunities for farm and rural families through further property tax relief and a focus on agricultural economic growth. Growth provided through affordable broadband expansion, enabling small business growth and job creation. I will work to defend innocent life, protect the Second Amendment, oppose tax increases, support veterans and eliminate wasteful spending.

