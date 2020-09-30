District 21: Mike Hilgers

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I am in favor of the death penalty in Nebraska, reserved as a just punishment for only the most heinous crimes and depraved actions. As a deterrent, the death penalty can help save innocent lives, including those in law enforcement.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

I oppose legalizing recreational marijuana. As for “medical” marijuana, federal law requires that prescription drugs be approved by the FDA before being sold to Nebraskans. This federal process is designed to ensure that drugs are safe and effective. The state cannot override a federal restriction. Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug and it is not allowed to be prescribed by a physician; permitting it in Nebraska would be in conflict with federal law.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running to build on our results of the last four years. We have helped pass the largest property tax relief bill in the state, cut taxes on military pensions, slashed red tape, expanded health care access through direct primary care, saved millions of taxpayer dollars, and helped expedite the South Beltway from a projected eight years to three. I am raising four children in our community, creating jobs here, and I am running to get more results.

