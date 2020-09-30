District 21: Mike Hilgers

Age: 42 on Oct. 25
Occupation: Attorney and business owner
Political party: Republican
Address: 6907 Stonebrook Parkway, Lincoln
Website: mikehilgers.com
Hilgers, who is seeking his second term to serve District 21, is chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board. He founded his own small business, which was named one of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country three years straight.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
Nebraska’s law enforcement agencies do an outstanding job keeping our communities safe. The Lincoln Police Department has shown initiative over the years in instituting reforms and improving its connection to the community; the Citizen Police Advisory Board is an example of such a reform. Successful improvements can be replicated in other communities, and often best implemented at the local level. I favor thoughtful sentencing changes but only if they keep our communities safe; I do not support abolishing mandatory minimums.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 provides real property tax relief for Nebraskans and is a significant step in the right direction. The work on property tax reform is not complete. Local spending and unfunded state mandates drive property tax increases. Reform in the coming years should include a focus on those two issues, giving local entities the tools to hold the line on increased spending and to alleviate cost pressures applied by the state. The Legislature should also consider valuation reform.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Transparency means that the public has access to information necessary to hold elected officials accountable. The Legislature has rules in place to further this goal, including providing press access to the legislative floor. Very large organizations can be difficult to hold to account; it is a reasonable question to ask whether agencies the size of, and as complex as, the Department of Health and Human Services have become too large to be held accountable.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I am in favor of the death penalty in Nebraska, reserved as a just punishment for only the most heinous crimes and depraved actions. As a deterrent, the death penalty can help save innocent lives, including those in law enforcement.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I oppose legalizing recreational marijuana. As for “medical” marijuana, federal law requires that prescription drugs be approved by the FDA before being sold to Nebraskans. This federal process is designed to ensure that drugs are safe and effective. The state cannot override a federal restriction. Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug and it is not allowed to be prescribed by a physician; permitting it in Nebraska would be in conflict with federal law.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running to build on our results of the last four years. We have helped pass the largest property tax relief bill in the state, cut taxes on military pensions, slashed red tape, expanded health care access through direct primary care, saved millions of taxpayer dollars, and helped expedite the South Beltway from a projected eight years to three. I am raising four children in our community, creating jobs here, and I am running to get more results.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!