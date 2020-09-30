District 21: Brodey Weber

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

Personally, like many others, this is an issue that I have struggled with over the years. After much thought and prayer, I oppose the death penalty. When it comes down to it, it’s about fiscal responsibility and morality. It costs approximately $1.5 million to execute someone, more than the cost of a life sentence. And if our system makes a mistake, I couldn’t morally live with that consequence.

Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?

Absolutely. To me this is an issue of compassion and empathy. Going door to door I hear firsthand how this would help people. It would help my family member with Crohn’s, the mother I talked to whose son suffers from epilepsy, and the veteran with PTSD after serving two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. This has worked in other states. We need to catch up if we want to provide the quality of life to keep people in Nebraska.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running because this is my home. I believe that representation matters and that we need a strong voice. Our senator needs to understand and prioritize our neighborhoods. I know what it is like to live, work and go to school in northwest Lincoln and northwest Lancaster County. I’ll fight for things we all care about, like strong schools, good-paying jobs, affordable health care, safe neighborhoods and property tax relief for hard-working families.

