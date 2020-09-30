District 21: Brodey Weber

Age: 23
Occupation: Vice president of client relations, Mid America Casing Supply
Political party: Democrat
Address: 5255 N.W. 12th St., Apt. 222, Lincoln
Website: brodeyweber.com
Weber has served on the board of directors for both the Highlands Neighborhood Association and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. He's been active in the community and helped organize opposition to a large-scale poultry operation near Raymond.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
We need to address systemic racism and look at common-sense police reforms. I would look at Sen. Justin Wayne’s proposal for a police oversight board, eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders and invest in mental health and other services in the community. I would work with law enforcement and advocates pushing for change to find the right balance of keeping our first responders and community safe, while also addressing the structural changes that our society needs.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
I support the components of LB1107. Nebraska needs business incentives to stay competitive with other states, and we need to invest in our world-class University of Nebraska Medical Center. I also passionately support property tax relief, but not this specific proposal. The bill makes assumptions on revenue growth, which jeopardizes funding for our schools. Most people I know balance their budgets with the money they have, not money they might have later. This bill was fiscally irresponsible.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Government should always be transparent. I personally define transparency in government as effective communication between public servants and those in the public that they serve. The Legislature needs to prioritize a collaborative approach that puts an emphasis on participation in local government for all citizens. Far too often, as I go door to door in my district, I hear that I am one of the first candidates who has ever stopped and asked what issues matter most to them.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
Personally, like many others, this is an issue that I have struggled with over the years. After much thought and prayer, I oppose the death penalty. When it comes down to it, it’s about fiscal responsibility and morality. It costs approximately $1.5 million to execute someone, more than the cost of a life sentence. And if our system makes a mistake, I couldn’t morally live with that consequence.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
Absolutely. To me this is an issue of compassion and empathy. Going door to door I hear firsthand how this would help people. It would help my family member with Crohn’s, the mother I talked to whose son suffers from epilepsy, and the veteran with PTSD after serving two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. This has worked in other states. We need to catch up if we want to provide the quality of life to keep people in Nebraska.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running because this is my home. I believe that representation matters and that we need a strong voice. Our senator needs to understand and prioritize our neighborhoods. I know what it is like to live, work and go to school in northwest Lincoln and northwest Lancaster County. I’ll fight for things we all care about, like strong schools, good-paying jobs, affordable health care, safe neighborhoods and property tax relief for hard-working families.
