District 2: Eric Underwood

The county engineer needs to be given the resources, personnel and support to do their job. Infrastructure needs to become a budget focus. The current budget for roads/bridges and maintenance of Lancaster County's 880 square miles is $29 million. Sarpy County's budget for its 248 square miles is $35 million. All growth for the county and city for businesses and affordable housing will be dependent on efficient infrastructure development.

Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?

The short answer is no. To be completely clear and in an effort to inform voters, the current wheel tax on all Lincoln vehicles goes entirely to Lincoln streets (see Lincoln Municipal Code 3.20.220) except for 1% administration to the county for processing payment. It will take a businesslike mentality to the budgeting process that will find the right balance to fund infrastructure.

As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?