District 2: Eric Underwood

Age: 41
Occupation: General manger/co-owner, Rodizio Grill
Political party: Republican
Address: 9151 N.W. 112th St., Malcolm
Website: underwood4countycommissioner.com
Underwood graduated from Malcolm High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before he franchised Rodizio Grill, he also served as the general manager of Skeeter Barnes' Lincoln location. He serves on the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation board. He and his wife, Keri, have five children ages 3 to 13, and he's active in his church.
What three county issues are most important to you?
As I've listened to voters going door to door, property taxes/affordable housing (and taxes in general), the infrastructure of bridges and roads, and public safety through support of local law enforcement are most important. These are addressed by a level of leadership that refrains from overspending and having a long-term, proactive vision for the county growth.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
The county engineer needs to be given the resources, personnel and support to do their job. Infrastructure needs to become a budget focus. The current budget for roads/bridges and maintenance of Lancaster County's 880 square miles is $29 million. Sarpy County's budget for its 248 square miles is $35 million. All growth for the county and city for businesses and affordable housing will be dependent on efficient infrastructure development.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
The short answer is no. To be completely clear and in an effort to inform voters, the current wheel tax on all Lincoln vehicles goes entirely to Lincoln streets (see Lincoln Municipal Code 3.20.220) except for 1% administration to the county for processing payment. It will take a businesslike mentality to the budgeting process that will find the right balance to fund infrastructure.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
The RTSD was created to provide exclusive funding for railroad safety-related projects and its maximum tax rate is 2.6 cents. The 33rd and Cornhusker project is not set for construction until 2026 and the RTSD has been appropriating funds for this project. Railroad crossings in south Lincoln have opportunities for quiet zones but there has to be an analysis of effect on property value and cost of quiet zones.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
The Lancaster County budget was at an average of $140 million during the five-year span of 2010-2015, yet now has grown to $200 million proposed for 2021. This $60 million increase in five years is concerning when an average had been maintained previously. My No. 1 priority is to lower property taxes, but I want to ensure there is funding for all the services that the county provides.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I wanted to give back to the community where my wife and I are raising our family. I believe the County Board could use strong leadership and communication assets from a person who has a business mindset and a servant heart. I want to find solutions to lower property taxes. I want to find the right balance for funding Lancaster County and proactively growing the community through affordable housing, public safety and a focus on infrastructure.
