District 2: Christa Yoakum

Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?

We need to make sure our rural residents don’t get left behind as the city grows. Lancaster County can’t do this alone. We need to focus on priorities and work with our state Legislature to find additional resources, and bring in federal dollars where we can.

Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?

This is not the time to create a new tax. With so many families struggling right now, we need to be smart and creative with our budget without adding new taxes.

As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?