District 2: Christa Yoakum

Age: 62
Occupation: Lancaster County commissioner
Political party: Democrat
Address: 330 N.W. 13th St., Lincoln
Website: christaforne.com
Yoakum was selected from a field of 11 applicants to fill a vacancy on the County Board. Previously she had leadership roles within the Democratic Party and has also served on various community boards and task forces, including the YWCA of Lincoln, New Americans Task Force, Lincoln Public Schools' strategic planning committee and the LPS high school task force.
What three county issues are most important to you?
1. Fighting for working families, public safety and defending our air and water. Fighting for working families means continuing to fight wasteful spending, and keep bringing common sense to our local budget.
2. Public safety is making sure our first responders have what they need to keep us safe, and keeping our roads and bridges in good repair.
3. Defending our air and water is about protecting property rights and securing our natural resources.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
We need to make sure our rural residents don’t get left behind as the city grows. Lancaster County can’t do this alone. We need to focus on priorities and work with our state Legislature to find additional resources, and bring in federal dollars where we can.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
This is not the time to create a new tax. With so many families struggling right now, we need to be smart and creative with our budget without adding new taxes.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
This is about public safety. In 2019, we diverted that funding to the county engineer’s budget for much needed infrastructure repairs. I am committed to restoring that funding and continuing to pursue long-term solutions to maintain and update aging infrastructure.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
Public safety, including first responders and maintaining our roads and bridges. When the impact of COVID-19 became clear, we moved county services online to be responsive, while keeping people safe. Good government starts with protecting our constituents and our county employees.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I’m running because this is a time for strong local leadership, and my experience in public service makes me the best candidate to guide us through these challenging times. I want to keep fighting for working families who deserve a voice in government. I will fight for a commonsense budget, to expand rural broadband for remote learning, to grow local businesses and defend our air and water. I am a commissioner that truly listens to the people I serve.
