District 1: Julie Slama

Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?

LB1107 is an outstanding step in the right direction and represents one of the largest property tax relief packages in Nebraska's history. However, there's more work to be done in order to achieve structural relief, and my experience in the last biennium will be helpful in providing structural property tax relief for rural Nebraska.

How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?

Transparency is one of the cornerstones of good governance and ensures accountability to taxpayers.

Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?

I support Nebraska's death penalty to help ensure the safety of our communities and our corrections officers. Nebraskans also voted overwhelmingly to keep the death penalty in 2016, and I stand by their decision.