District 1: Julie Slama

Age: 24
Occupation: State senator, paralegal, law school student
Political party: Republican
Address: 73424 645a Avenue, Peru
Website: voteslama.com
Slama was appointed to the Legislature in 2018 to fill the vacancy created by former Sen. Dan Watermeier's election to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. A graduate of Yale University, she had worked in Gov. Pete Ricketts' successful 2018 reelection campaign and is now a student at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line each day to keep our communities safe, and I will strongly oppose any legislation to let dangerous criminals out of prison early or defund the police. Tennessee's SB8005 provides a helpful framework to hold dangerous rioters accountable and could certainly be an option for Nebraska.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 is an outstanding step in the right direction and represents one of the largest property tax relief packages in Nebraska's history. However, there's more work to be done in order to achieve structural relief, and my experience in the last biennium will be helpful in providing structural property tax relief for rural Nebraska.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
Transparency is one of the cornerstones of good governance and ensures accountability to taxpayers.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
I support Nebraska's death penalty to help ensure the safety of our communities and our corrections officers. Nebraskans also voted overwhelmingly to keep the death penalty in 2016, and I stand by their decision.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
The federal government is failing to uniformly enforce its laws, leaving states in a flux of whether such legislation would even be legal.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
My top priority while serving District 1 is to continue supporting policies to grow Southeast Nebraska, including property tax relief, rural broadband expansion and economic development policies to help our region recover from the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 and the floods of 2019. LB1107 was a great step in the right direction for providing property tax relief, but we need to prioritize structural property tax relief during debate on tax code reform in the 2021 session.
