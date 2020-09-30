District 1: Janet Palmtag

Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?

LB1107 was great for UNMC NExT and incentives to keep Nebraska competitive. The income tax credit granted was too little, too late. Unfortunately, we will continue to pay disproportionately high property taxes on ag land and in monthly mortgage and rent payments. Further, a personal property exemption for businesses was removed, increasing taxes. To solve burdensome property taxes, we must 1) adequately fund schools 2) fairly assess property values 3) implement equitable tax code 4) and slash runaway government spending.

How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?