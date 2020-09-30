District 1: Janet Palmtag

Age: 59 on Oct. 19
Occupation: Real estate broker
Political party: Republican
Address: 128 S. 42nd Road, Syracuse
Website: PalmtagForNebraska.com
Palmtag led 5,000 Realtors as president of Nebraska Realtors Association and has served on a variety of commissions and boards, including the Nebraska Economic Development Commission, the University of Nebraska President's Advisory Council and the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission.
What legislation is needed in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more police reforms, such as standards boards and regulation of no-knock warrants, and sentencing changes, such as abolishing mandatory minimum sentences?
The Legislature needs to continue to work with the Police Standards Advisory Council through the Nebraska Crime Commission regarding law enforcement officer certification standards and training. I support a criminal justice system designed to keep our communities and citizens safe. Ninety-nine percent of our law enforcement officers are doing a great job. I support what law enforcement is currently doing to reach out to diverse communities and find equitable solutions. I will carefully review the details of any proposed legislation.
Do you think the property tax reform (LB1107) passed by the Legislature in August was the right solution to tax reforms needed by the state? What changes to the legislation might be needed in 2021?
LB1107 was great for UNMC NExT and incentives to keep Nebraska competitive. The income tax credit granted was too little, too late. Unfortunately, we will continue to pay disproportionately high property taxes on ag land and in monthly mortgage and rent payments. Further, a personal property exemption for businesses was removed, increasing taxes. To solve burdensome property taxes, we must 1) adequately fund schools 2) fairly assess property values 3) implement equitable tax code 4) and slash runaway government spending.
How do you define transparency in government, and should the Legislature and administrative branches, including departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services, be subject to greater transparency requirements?
"The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen." But for watchfulness to work, there must be transparency for the citizens. Absence of transparency creates distrust in government and in each other, making it much more difficult to solve problems. Transparency in all branches and departments of government paves a productive, ethical path for moving our state forward. I would support efforts for greater transparency when spending tax dollars for matters related to purchasing execution drugs and conducting executions.
Do you favor or oppose Nebraska’s death penalty? Why?
As a lifelong Catholic, I believe that human life is sacred. I accept the death penalty because the people voted to enact it and in certain horrific situations like mass shootings or the slaying of police officers, it may be the only option. I’ll work to guarantee transparency, citizen trust and human dignity in executions.
Do you think the Legislature should legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska? Why or why not?
I support the people’s right to vote on medical marijuana and acknowledge marijuana’s potential to reduce chronic pain, alleviate seizures and help veterans reduce post-traumatic stress symptoms among other ailments. I recognize the potential of it becoming a gateway for other illicit drugs which would have to be carefully monitored.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I’m running to help secure responsible tax policy, ease the heavy property tax burden on rural Nebraskans, accelerate rural broadband/cell coverage and help attract quality jobs to Nebraska. Addressing the Tecumseh state prison overcrowding and under-staffing crisis is a growing and costly problem I’ll help solve. With 30-plus years of business and life experience, common sense, and good judgment, I will work respectfully and collaboratively on rural and urban issues in the non-partisan, Unicameral spirit.
