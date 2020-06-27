Disney to retheme Splash Mountain in Orlando and California to Princess and the Frog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Disney will retheme Splash Mountain to its only film to feature a Black princess, The Princess and the Frog.

Disney announced Thursday that the ride — currently themed to a film some Disney fans say is the company’s most racist, “Song of the South” — will get a makeover at both Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

During nationwide anti-racism protests, Disney fans took to Twitter a couple of weeks ago to demand Disney revamp one of its most iconic rides and erase any ties to “Song of the South.” A Change.org petition demanding the change that garnered over 21,000 signatures has changed its status to “Victory.”

But in the announcement on the company’s official Disney Parks Blog, Disney says the change has been in the works since last year, wrote Public Relations Director for Disneyland Resort Michael Ramirez.

But the announcement did hint at allegations by fans that the current Splash Mountain theming can be divisive.

“The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” Ramirez wrote.