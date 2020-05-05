Disney profit sinks amid shuttered parks, movies and sports

NEW YORK — The House of Mouse is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings ground to a standstill.

Its second quarter profit dropped 91% to $475 million, down from $5.4 billion a year earlier. Overall, the company said costs related to COVID-19 cut Disney’s pretax profit by $1.4 billion.

One bright spot was its Disney Plus streaming service, which debuted in November in the U.S. and rolled out to the UK and other parts of Europe in April. As of May 4, the company said Disney Plus had 54.5 million subscribers. Netflix, by contrast, has 183 million subscribers worldwide, a base it has spent years building.

Disney Plus contributed to an almost $3 billion revenue increase for Disney's direct-to-consumer and international business. Hulu and ESPN Plus, two other streaming servces owned by Disney, had 32.1 million and 7.9 million paid subscribers, respectively.

Overall Disney revenue rose 21 percent to $18.01 billion, just short of the $18.06 billion analysts expected. The company's shares fell roughly 2% in after-market trading.