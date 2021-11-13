Disney+ added just 2 million subscribers last quarter. Here's why

"I want to reiterate that we remain focused on managing our [direct-to-consumer] business for the long term, not quarter to quarter," Chapek said on a call with analysts.

This week marks the second anniversary of Disney+'s launch with a series of promotional offers and a lineup of shows and movies hitting the platform.

For the week of what the company is calling Disney+ Day, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

Content coming to the Disney+ app Friday includes the Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt movie "Jungle Cruise," the Marvel Studios film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the new Dinsey+ original "Home Sweet Home Alone" and fresh episodes of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

A significant portion of Disney+ users are in India, where the service is offered at low cost in combination with the local streaming brand Hotstar, for which sports are a significant driver of viewership. The delay of Indian Premier League cricket hampered growth in that country.

Disney is looking to better compete with Netflix, which got a massive head start in the streaming space and now has about 214 million paying members. Other competitors include WarnerMedia's HBO/HBO Max, Comcast Corp.'s Peacock and ViacomCBS' Paramount+.