Many health care-related projects are eye-opening. Think a new emergency room or a suite of new operating rooms.

But sometimes a renovation or expansion is necessary just to keep operations humming along.

That's the case with a project at the Lincoln Surgical Hospital set for later this year.

The hospital at 1710 S. 70th St. is adding a two-story addition, about 4,400 square feet, to house surgical equipment.

Robb Linafelter, the hospital's CEO, said the addition will create storage for materials used in surgeries, including its three surgical robots and special beds used in orthopedic and spine surgeries.

"These things take up space," he said. "They just need a place to be stored."

The hospital filed a $1.5 million building permit at the end of January and Linafelter said construction is scheduled to begin in April and is expected to take approximately nine months.

He said that the move last year of the Nebraska Surgery Center to the Lincoln Surgical Hospital campus means the facility now has a total of 17 operating rooms and does more than 20,000 surgeries a year. Its employees number more than 400.

The surgical hospital isn't the only medical facility that either plans to expand this year or has recently completed projects.

Bryan Health hopes to have its new April Sampson Cancer Center in far south Lincoln open before the end of the year.

Exterior construction and framing are nearly complete on the $45 million facility, which will have about 140,000 square feet of space. Bryan spokesman Brad Colee said work on interior systems and finishes is underway.

Colee said the health system is adding a new electrophysiology lab at its Bryan East Campus, where it finished up a $47 million renovation project last year that included construction of 14 large operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms; creation of 40 patient rooms for care before and after surgery; installation of 18 rooms for post-anesthesia recovery from surgery; and the addition of four private consult rooms for families to meet with physicians.

Colee also said Bryan East Campus opened a new MRI suite and expanded its Bryan Heart diagnostic/exam space.

At Bryan West Campus, the health system opened a new 24-bed inpatient unit, as well as a new angiography suite, a new inpatient dialysis area, and a new hospice unit.

CHI Health last year opened its long-awaited Family Health Center at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road. The facility has two primary care clinics, the health system's first full-service pharmacy in Lincoln, an on-site lab, and other services such as behavioral health, orthopedics, X-ray and ultrasound.

At St. Elizabeth, CHI Health renovated its radiology suite and added new equipment. It currently also is working on a new Women’s Health Center, which will be located in the hospital's medical office plaza. The center will provide services such as mammograms and bone density screenings and also will be home to the hospital's Multidisciplinary Breast Clinic, which provides a team-based approach to cancer care and genetic testing.

Two other new health care facilities opened last year. The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group opened its new offices and surgery center at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road and the Nebraska Pain Institute opened its new clinic and surgery center at Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Parkway.

Best and worst states for health care Best and worst states for health care The 10 states with the best health care The 10 states with the lowest rank for health care Additional findings: Outcome, cost and access data rankings Depending on state, Americans' cost for care can vary significantly Methodology