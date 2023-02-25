The downtown's ever-changing skyline will get another update with the completion of its largest-ever residential project.

Atmosphere Lincoln, a 320-unit student-focused apartment complex, is scheduled to at least partially open sometime before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fall semester begins.

Officials from Trinitas Ventures, the company developing the project, have previously said that they expect apartments to be available by sometime in August. The company's website is offering leases that start on Aug. 16.

Trinitas has not publicly revealed the total cost of the project, but a building permit filed in 2021 listed the construction cost as $60 million.

The building, built on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets, is to rise 13 stories high to the south and six stories on the north.

Trinitas also manages 8N Lofts, a student-focused housing development in the South Haymarket.

On the other end of the age spectrum, Eastmont Towers is nearing completion on its $50 million expansion project.

The senior living community at 6315 O St. is on track to open 50 new independent-living apartments in May, along with a new pool, performing arts center, underground parking and outdoor courtyards and gathering spaces.

The project was initially announced in 2019, but construction didn't get started until March 2021 because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other residential projects scheduled to open this year include:

* Canopy Park, a $53 million apartment project being built at Canopy and N streets, will have approximately 250 apartments, 41 of which will be designated for tenants making 60% of the area's median income or less.

Speedway Properties and Nelnet are partnering on the development, which also will include some first-floor commercial and outdoor space for resident use.

* Telegraph Lofts West, another Speedway-Nelnet development, will open soon at the corner of 21st and N streets. Similar to other buildings in the Telegraph District, it will have two wings, both with first-floor retail space. One wing will have four floors of apartments; the other will have three floors of commercial space.

Apartment projects aren't the only big things opening this year.

The new Standing Bear High School is set to open in August at 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

Standing Bear is one of two new high schools built with funds from the $290 million bond issue Lincoln Public Schools voters approved in 2020 that officials hope will ease capacity issues at other schools, like Lincoln East. Lincoln Northwest opened last fall.

Identical in design to Northwest, Standing Bear will initially have a 1,000-student capacity but has the capability to expand with additions. It is expected to open with around 300 students.

And also like Northwest, Standing Bear will be home to athletic facilities to be shared by city schools, including soccer and softball fields, and a tennis complex.

One big project won't be anywhere near complete this year, but it will see its first significant construction activity.

NorthStar Crossing, the shopping center being developed at 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, has commitments from several tenants, and construction should start soon on buildings, said Ben Meier of Lerner Co.

The Omaha-based commercial real estate firm is developing the 500,000 square-foot center, and Meier said more than half of the 51 acres is spoken for, with five tenants having signed letters of intent to locate there. He declined to provide any names but said they are a mix of retail and service-oriented businesses.

Meier said construction on spaces for those businesses should start by summer.

