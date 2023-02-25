Throughout each year, representatives of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce take part in ribbon-cutting events to mark new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated businesses, expanded businesses, renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies.
FEBRUARY
Tayin Beauty Supply, 5600 S. 48th St., Suite 115
Dammi Dammi, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 144
MARCH
Healthy Blue Welcome Room, 1625 N St.
Tabitha Senior Care, 47th and L streets
Charm Boutique & Bar, 200 S. 21st St., Unit A114
People are also reading…
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, 1600 Windhoek Drive
APRIL
Avid Realty, 5931 S. 58th St., Suite B
Alumni Hall, 1120 P St.
Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, 5040 N. 27th St.
Master Lee's Taekwondo, 7125 S. 29th St., Suite C
Black Hills Energy/Uribe Refuse, 1731 Windhoek Drive
Elwood Staffing Services, 233 N. 48th St., Suite M
Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska, 101 S.W. 14th Place
Cobalt Credit Union, 2801 N. 86th St.
MAY
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 5601 S. 59th St., Suite B
The Scarlet Hotel, 2101 Transformation Drive
Trillion Health & Hormone, 2455 Pine Lake Road, Suite 110
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, 5401 South St.
CompanyCam, 300 Canopy St.
EXIT Realty Professionals, 5540 South St., Suite 208
Goliath Nutrition, 1733 O St.
Sampson Construction (Sky View Apartments), 5825 S. 14th St.
JUNE
Ronald McDonald House Charities (Wings & Wheels Gala), 1751 W. Kearney Ave.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, 8400 Maddox Drive
Maven Tile & Stone, 7011 Kentwell Lane, Suite 300
Food Bank of Lincoln, 1221 Kingbird Road
JULY
Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine, 8560 Foxtain Drive, Suite 201
Firestone Complete Auto Care, 8475 Andermatt Drive
Hoppe Development, 1900 K St.
Tru by Hilton/Kinseth Hospitality, 305 N. 50th St.
Lincoln Journal Star, 200 S. 21st St.
CHI St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.
Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy, 8601 S. 30th St.
AUGUST
Sideshow Spirits, 1630 P St.
Central Data Storage, 1901 N. 21st St.
SEPTEMBER
King Agency - Family Heritage Division, 601 Old Cheney Road
QC Kinetix, 575 S. 70th St.
Relentless Merch, 3838 N. 63rd St.
Maly Marketing, 800 Q St., Suite 103
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts, 2755 Jamie Lane, Suite 13
Custom Blinds & Design, 6101 S. 56th St.
OCTOBER
Walmart Supercenter, 3400 N. 85th St.
Morrow Collision Center, 2801 N. 83rd St.
HOTWORX Railyard, 600 P St., Suite 100
NOVEMBER
Arrive Coworking, 3400 Plantation Drive
Skin Experts, 4400 Lucile Drive, Suite 101
U-Stop, 200 W. Amaranth Lane
CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, 4055 Yankee Hill Road
DECEMBER
Holiday Inn Express Downtown, 905 O St.
QDOBA Mexican Eats, 2900 Copper Ridge Drive