The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.

Cattle Bank & Trust

150 YEARS

Founded in 1873, the second-oldest bank charter in the state is owned by the Cattle family and is headquartered in Seward. The bank, with Lincoln branches at Fallbrook MarketPlace and 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, has 49 employees working to provide a full line of financial services including deposits, loans, trusts and investments.

United Way

100 YEARS

The origins of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County date back to the Council of Social Agencies founded in 1922 and the Lincoln Community Chest formed in 1923. Just as in the early days, the group's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community.

Keating, O’Gara, Nedved & Peter

75 YEARS

The law firm chartered in 1948 by Robert Van Pelt, Lloyd Marti and Joseph O’Gara is celebrating 75 years of serving clients in Nebraska and throughout the Midwest. The firm has 14 lawyers committed to helping clients in the practice of personal injury, business, commercial, transactional, antitrust, estate and trust planning, probate, employment, labor, divorce, domestic relations and complex litigation.

City Clock

70 YEARS

Wayne Burkey founded the company in 1953 with a small store on South 16th Street. From its current location at 5651 S. 48th St., Mark and Deb Burkey continue to run the area's oldest and largest clock sales and repair business along with their son, Taylor.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church

70 YEARS

Members of Eastridge, now located at 1135 Eastridge Drive, began meeting at Holmes Elementary School in May 1953. Today, Eastridge has approximately 575 members and a staff of 11 full- and part-timers. The church hosts the Eastridge Food Pantry, which served 16,000 people in 2022, reflecting the increased food insecurity experienced by people in Lincoln.

Garner Industries

70 YEARS

Founded in 1953, when Ed Garner opened a local tool and die shop, Garner Industries expanded with the purchase of Nebraska Mold, the birth of BinMaster and forays into CNC machining and magnetic tape erasers. In 2001, the company moved into a 115,000-square-foot facility on Cornhusker Highway and under the leadership of Philip Mullin and Scott McLain, the business performs plastic injection molding and precision machining, manufacturing and develops cloud inventory software for customers in 75 countries.

Husker Sew & Vac

50 YEARS

Ron and Sharon Johnson began Husker Sew & Vac in Dot’s Fabrics in March 1973 and moved to their current location, 1309 N. 48th St., in 1984. Their daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Bryan Dougherty, have continued serving the Lincoln area since 2014. Husker Sew & Vac sells and repairs sewing machines, embroidery machines and sergers, as well as vacuums and shampooers.

Krein Real Estate

50 YEARS

Broker William Krein located his original office at 5200 S. 48th St., with three agents. Today, Krein Real Estate, a staple in the community since August 1973, has agents with almost 100 years of experience ready to help clients have the best possible financial outcome with their property.

402-216-5548, 402-432-8381

Gary Michaels Clothiers

40 YEARS

Founded by Gary Novotny and Michael Nevrivy in Hastings in 1983, two-time "Nebraska Retailer of the Year" Gary Michaels Clothiers has evolved as Nebraska's premier men's clothing store specializing in tailored clothing, sportswear, furnishings, footwear and accessories. The Lincoln store owned by Novotny and managed by Nathen Rutt opened in 1993 and is located in Village Gardens at 5720 Hidcote Drive.

Racquet Corner

35 YEARS

Located at 3119 O St., near Woods Tennis Center, Racquet Corner strives to provide tennis and pickleball players with excellent customer service, racquet and paddle sales, expert stringing and technical advice, with demos available. The business, started by Bob Schultz and his son Ron, also offers a selection of footwear, grips, apparel and accessories.

Noyes Art Gallery

30 YEARS

The gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., was founded in 1993 by artist Julia Noyes and includes 120 member artist volunteers and features original artwork, clothing and gifts from regional and local artists. To mark its anniversary, Noyes is offering art workshops once a month on Saturdays throughout 2023.

Unfolding Communications

20 YEARS

The art and public relations business was founded in February 2003 in Mamaroneck, New York, and moved to Lincoln in 2005. Award-winning paper artist and author Linda Stephen and her team have launched more than 200 books, artists, nonprofits and national trends. Stephen also leads community art projects and teaches workshops on origami, invention and writing.

Cause for Paws

15 YEARS

Adair Sturgis started Cause for Paws as a 501(c)(3) charity boutique that has been supporting no-kill shelters as well as low-income families with vet bills and pet food for 15 years. Her daughter, Chas Smith, aims to continue the work of taking donations of new and gently used women's clothes and accessories, housewares, jewelry, furniture and pet items and using proceeds to support the community and keep animals alive and well.