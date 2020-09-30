Dennis B. Grace

Age: 50
Occupation: Private detective
Political party: Libertarian
Address: 1555 E. Dodge St., Fremont
Website: electdennisgrace.com
Grace grew up in Omaha and lives in Fremont. He works as an insurance investigator and leads teams of investigators across eight states in the Midwest. He said he's worked with people of different backgrounds, built teams and made tough choices regarding budgeting.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
Despite some early economic growth, we are still embroiled in conflicts around the world with no end in sight. We are brokering peace deals with one hand, and bombing other nations with the other. We are no closer to a workable solution to health care, immigration, or criminal justice reform. Our farmers are either going bankrupt or committing suicide, and we are taxing the VA’s abilities by creating more and more disabled veterans for reasons that are inarticulable.
What steps should the House take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
Ending or easing regulations under the FDA, allowing companies with the abilities and know-how to work on finding a cure or method to stop this virus. Congress could offer protections regarding rent, mortgage, and loan payments for a period of time. Ensuring the Native reservation populations have the PPE and other supplies they need while they self-quarantine is essential to their survival. Establishing emergency mental and emotional health triage units in rural areas.
What specifically would you like to accomplish for your congressional district in the coming two-year term?
Affordable health care options, and protections for family farms. Creating a system that lowers costs and promotes alternative treatments and healthier lifestyles is paramount. Promoting innovation in farming. Farmers have been told which crops to produce, through subsidy programs. This has led to stagnation in conservation and farming innovation. It has also helped to reduce the number of family farms while increasing corporate farming. We must ensure the family farmer is not left behind, surrendering their legacies to the banks.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
Many of the conditions and problems being addressed by protestors have been brought up for years, with no progress. Criminal justice reform is a long time coming. My statements regarding the same has been public for months now. I have called on my opponents to join me in supporting criminal justice reform, and they have both been silent on the matter. I am the only candidate who has addressed reform and has publicly presented specific issues to be reformed.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
I disagree with the completely open borders platform of the party and some adherents. Each country should be expected to secure its borders. But enhanced border protection does not mean that our immigration policy cannot be reformed, refreshed, modernized. My immigration reform program has been available for over a year and is posted on my website.
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
The post office has been losing money for decades. According to the GAO, the USPS has lost $69 billion in the past 11 years, has grown its unfunded responsibilities by double to $130 billion and has missed payments to its retirement program to the tune of $48 billion. To say that administrative changes were not in order is closing our eyes to the financial bleeding that is so common in Washington, D.C.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
Involving extra steps to the voting process naturally adds to the opportunities for mistakes or sabotage. I am not a fan of only mail-in voting and do not see that as a viable consideration. There is no legitimate argument for mail-only voting. However, offering it as an option for those that want it is necessary in these times.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running to return politics to the everyday person; because problems could be solved if career politicians weren’t more concerned with endorsements and keeping their jobs; when those who have to deal with the issues everyday have a chance to solve them, maybe we can finally make real progress; because Nebraska and the U.S. deserve representatives who show up; because principles are important. I am willing to make the sacrifice to inspire other everyday people to do the same.
