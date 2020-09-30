Dennis B. Grace

Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?

I disagree with the completely open borders platform of the party and some adherents. Each country should be expected to secure its borders. But enhanced border protection does not mean that our immigration policy cannot be reformed, refreshed, modernized. My immigration reform program has been available for over a year and is posted on my website.

Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?

The post office has been losing money for decades. According to the GAO, the USPS has lost $69 billion in the past 11 years, has grown its unfunded responsibilities by double to $130 billion and has missed payments to its retirement program to the tune of $48 billion. To say that administrative changes were not in order is closing our eyes to the financial bleeding that is so common in Washington, D.C.

Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?