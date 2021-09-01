Delta variant adds variable for Labor Day travel

"The Labor Day weekend is not traditionally the busiest holiday weekend, but we are prepared to see a slight increase in passengers compared with other weekends throughout the summer," said Atlanta airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil.

But those flying out should still be prepared for the possibility of long lines, with airport officials recommending travelers arrive in the terminal at least two hours before their flight.

The busiest day of the holiday period at Hartsfield- Jackson is expected to be Friday, followed by Saturday and Tuesday. Not all airport restaurants have reopened, and officials recommend travelers check the airport's website on which concessions and parking lots are open and for security wait times.

Hotel business remains stunted by the pandemic, though hotels in the busiest markets nationwide for Labor Day travel have more than 55% occupancy, according to travel technology company Amadeus.

More than 75% of Americans viewed COVID-19 and the delta variant as a concern for Labor Day plans this year, according to an Aug. 1 survey commissioned by TheVacationer.com. Nearly 47% of those surveyed said they do not plan to travel for Labor Day. Of those who do, a larger portion will travel by car than by plane.