Delta to hire 1,500 flight attendants

Delta Air Lines is hiring 1,500 flight attendants as it recovers from cutbacks last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new openings are on top of a similar number of flight attendants Delta is already bringing on board who had been in training or had conditional job offers before the pandemic disrupted plans.

In total, Delta said it will have 3,000 new flight attendants by summer 2022.

Delta, which flies in and out of Lincoln, requires all new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New flight attendants must be fully vaccinated before they start six weeks of training at its headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The company said the flight attendant jobs listed on its website at delta.com/careers may be posted for only a few days.

Those interested in becoming a Delta flight attendant must have a high school degree or GED, be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2022, and speak English fluently. The airline is also looking for applicants who can speak a second language, such as Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Czech, Danish, Japanese and Hebrew.