Delta posts 4Q loss, but airline employees to get bonus checks

“We’re already probably well past the peak as affecting our own staff,” Bastian said. “Things are moving in a good direction for us. The doctors have told us it will decline as rapidly as it appeared and they seem to be right.”

The airline will pay out $1,250 to each employee who was with the company through its profitable second half of 2021, “in recognition of the fact that everyone has worked very hard through this very, very difficult year,” Bastian told the AJC.

Many employers — including airlines — have struggled to retain staff or fill job openings during the pandemic amid worker shortages. Many are boosting pay and some are offering bonuses.

Delta’s revenue at the end of December was still down more than 20% from 2019 levels. The company nonetheless has improved its financial standing after a $12 billion net loss in 2020, when air travel plummeted in the first year of the pandemic.

There are pockets of strength and weakness in the airline’s business. While domestic passenger revenue was 78% recovered in the fourth quarter compared with 2019 levels, international passenger revenue and domestic business travel were only 50% and 60% recovered, respectively.