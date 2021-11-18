Def Lepard

Kitten! Friendly, snuggly, playful! To help facilitate adoptions we adopt only within a 200 mile radius of Lincoln, Nebraska and... View on PetFinder
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
Just get to mid-November with a chance to win the division. If Nebraska can regularly manage that standard, it'll mean it's playing sound, hard-nosed football on a consistent basis.
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
Frost has four staffers taking over the full-time coaching roles for the final weeks of the season.
Scott Frost always takes the podium last. Once he took his spot at the microphone, it got fairly interesting right off the jump.
If the Huskers achieve certain "metrics" next season, Frost's salary bumps back to $5 million, and the contract extends one year.
Frost is the ninth coach since 1990 to oversee four straight losing seasons at the same Big Ten program. A look at the others signals a challenge.
The couple were married Oct. 30 and soon will be moving to Savannah, Georgia. Alberts' son, Chase, is a West Point graduate and a member of the U.S. Army.
