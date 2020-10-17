Dec. 5 at Purdue

Ratings power

6 stars. If Moore is healthy, this number is higher. If he's out, it's lower. There's a lot of young talent for Brohm to use, and his schemes always have a way of spicing things up.

Sneak peek

It's interesting, isn't it? The temptation is to say something patronizing like, "Don't overlook Purdue." Don't overlook Purdue? Really? The Boilermakers have beaten the Huskers each of the past two seasons, including a 31-27 triumph last season in West Lafayette, Indiana. It was a disheartening loss for Nebraska for a variety of reasons, including the fact that Purdue got some key rushes during its game-winning drive — even though the Boilermakers finished 126th nationally in rushing offense.]

Purdue ranked 100th in total defense in 2019 and now has Bob Diaco running that side of the ball. It was a tough year for the program all the way around. But fourth-year head coach Jeff Brohm is eager to show that the 4-8 record was an aberration.

Plot twist