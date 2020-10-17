Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota

Ratings power

7 stars. Fleck is polarizing, but he runs a fun scheme on offense, and he's proved successful. Bateman alone is appointment viewing, but this is a team worth tuning in for.

Sneak peek

Minnesota flat-out embarrassed Nebraska last season with a 34-7 win in Minneapolis. One would think revenge is on the Huskers' minds, especially considering how thoroughly the Gophers manhandled them. Minnesota led 14-0 at halftime, then hammered out 20 third-quarter points before the visitors got on the scoreboard. Entering this season, it doesn't seem like P.J. Fleck's crew is getting the respect it deserves following last season's 11-2 finish, punctuated by a 31-24 win against Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

It should be noted that Minnesota did lose six starters on defense, including five of its top six tacklers. But eight starters return from an excellent offense.

Plot twist