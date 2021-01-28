 Skip to main content
DB Tony Butler
DB Tony Butler (Jan. 24, 2020)

Husker Football Practice, 8.9.16

Nebraska defensive back Tony Butler (2) during football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at Hawks Championship Center.

A solid special-teams contributor, appearing in 23 games between 2017 and 2018 and then four games in 2019. He graduated in three years, was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and transferred to Kent State in his home state of Ohio, where he played in four games and made 15 tackles.

