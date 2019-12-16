DB | Tamon Lynum

Committed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
School: Evans
Date Committed: 6/23/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: None.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Lynum was largely an unheralded recruit out of Florida when he came to Lincoln on an official visit over the summer with several players who were more highly regarded by scouting services. He fits exactly the mold Fisher likes, though, as a big, rangy defensive back capable of playing multiple positions. He committed quickly after his visit and hasn't wavered since.
He is also an early enrollee.