DB | Tamon Lynum



Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Class of 2020 defensive back Tamon Lynum of Orlando, Florida (right) talks with Nebraska defensive back Braxton Clark during June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Hometown: Orlando, Florida  

School: Evans

Date Committed: 6/23/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: None.

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.

The Skinny

Lynum was largely an unheralded recruit out of Florida when he came to Lincoln on an official visit over the summer with several players who were more highly regarded by scouting services. He fits exactly the mold Fisher likes, though, as a big, rangy defensive back capable of playing multiple positions. He committed quickly after his visit and hasn't wavered since. 

He is also an early enrollee. 

