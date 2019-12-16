DB | Ronald Delancy III

Committed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
Hometown: Miami
School: Northwestern
Date Committed: 10/8/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Louisville, FAU.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Another under-the-radar prospect at the time of his commitment, Delancy has been one of the biggest risers in the state of Florida this fall. The Huskers, though, flipped him from Louisville early in the fall and he hasn't looked back.
Delancy isn't afraid to come up and hit and shows the ability to play multiple positions over the course of his college career.
He is high school teammates key NU receiver target Marcus Fleming and comes from a Northwestern program that is always loaded.