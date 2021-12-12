 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DB | Nathan Vail
0 Comments

DB | Nathan Vail

  • Updated
  • 0
nathan vail.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

 

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga. 

School: Harrison 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College. 

Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher. 

The skinny: Vail visited Nebraska back in the summer, but eventually verbally committed to Duke. Now David Cutcliffe is out and the Blue Devils just made former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko the new head coach. That might be enough to keep Vail in the boat, though he was hearing from a lot of schools -- NU included -- in recent weeks and Scott Frost was by to check on him recently. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News