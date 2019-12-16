DB | Myles Slusher

Target
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Hometown: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
School: Broken Arrow
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Oregon, Arkansas, UCLA.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Slusher visited Nebraska twice during the season and was thought to be a prime candidate to flip from Oregon, but his recruitment has been hard to read since then and he doesn't do many interviews.
What's telling: NU had a host of coaches down to Oklahoma to see him during the contact period and he took an official visit on the final weekend before NSD to Arkansas. So, where will he end up? It's worth noting that he's close friends with Husker running back commit Sevion Morrison.