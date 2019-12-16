DB | Myles Slusher
The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

Hometown: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma  

School: Broken Arrow 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Oregon, Arkansas, UCLA.

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Ryan Held. 

The Skinny

Slusher visited Nebraska twice during the season and was thought to be a prime candidate to flip from Oregon, but his recruitment has been hard to read since then and he doesn't do many interviews. 

What's telling: NU had a host of coaches down to Oklahoma to see him during the contact period and he took an official visit on the final weekend before NSD to Arkansas. So, where will he end up? It's worth noting that he's close friends with Husker running back commit Sevion Morrison. 

