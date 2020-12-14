DB | Marques Buford

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DB.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas.
School: St. Thomas More (Connecticut).
Date Committed: Jul. 18, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Texas A&M, Arizona, Cal, Florida State.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander.
The Skinny: Nebraska went back to St. Thomas More and landed the top-ranked prep school player for the second straight year. Last year, it was receiver Alante Brown. This year, it's Buford. He's a smooth athlete who decided to use an extra year and had an intense recruitment developing when he picked the Huskers this summer. He's part of a defensive back class that isn't full of highly-rated guys, but one that NU likes a lot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!