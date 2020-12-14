 Skip to main content
Marques Buford
DB | Marques Buford

Marques Buford

Marcus Buford, a consensus three-star recruit, pledged to the Huskers on Saturday afternoon. 

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas.

School: St. Thomas More (Connecticut).

Date Committed: Jul. 18, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Texas A&M, Arizona, Cal, Florida State.  

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander. 

The Skinny: Nebraska went back to St. Thomas More and landed the top-ranked prep school player for the second straight year. Last year, it was receiver Alante Brown. This year, it's Buford. He's a smooth athlete who decided to use an extra year and had an intense recruitment developing when he picked the Huskers this summer. He's part of a defensive back class that isn't full of highly-rated guys, but one that NU likes a lot. 

