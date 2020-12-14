DB | Marques Buford

The Skinny: Nebraska went back to St. Thomas More and landed the top-ranked prep school player for the second straight year. Last year, it was receiver Alante Brown. This year, it's Buford. He's a smooth athlete who decided to use an extra year and had an intense recruitment developing when he picked the Huskers this summer. He's part of a defensive back class that isn't full of highly-rated guys, but one that NU likes a lot.