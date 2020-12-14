DB | Malik Williams

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DB.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Buford, Georgia.
School: Buford.
Date Committed: Jul. 21, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Sean Beckton.
The Skinny: Williams isn't the most highly ranked member of Nebraska's class, but he had a bunch of schools involved in his recruitment before he decided on the Huskers. The defensive back is high school teammates with NU running back commit Gabe Ervin and is childhood friends with NU safety Myles Farmer. He is running track for Buford and will likely enroll at Nebraska this summer.
