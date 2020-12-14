DB | Malik Williams

 Skip to main content
Malik Williams
Malik Williams

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Buford, Georgia.

School: Buford.

Date Committed: Jul. 21, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky. 

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Sean Beckton. 

The Skinny: Williams isn't the most highly ranked member of Nebraska's class, but he had a bunch of schools involved in his recruitment before he decided on the Huskers. The defensive back is high school teammates with NU running back commit Gabe Ervin and is childhood friends with NU safety Myles Farmer. He is running track for Buford and will likely enroll at Nebraska this summer. 

Malik Williams

Williams

 247 Sports
