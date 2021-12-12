 Skip to main content
DB | Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
Malcolm Hartzog

Malcolm Hartzog

Malcolm Hartzog, a defensive back from Bassfield, Mississippi, committed to the Nebraska football team Monday.

 JENNY HALL, The Prentiss Headlight

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180.

Hometown: Prentiss, Miss.

School: Jefferson Davis County.

Date Committed: 12/6/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Lead recruiters: Erik Chinander.

The skinny: Hartzog wasn’t a well-known recruit nationally, but he built quite a reputation in Mississippi with incredible across-the-board production in Class 3A. Chinander was convinced enough that he altered travel plans early in December to visit Hartzog, offered him, got him set up for an official visit – the day after Hartzog and company won a state title – and happily accepted his verbal commitment after the trip. He rushed for 1,231 yards on just 71 carries (17.3 per), scored 28 touchdowns on the ground, three receiving, six in the return game, one on a fumble return and also logged three interceptions. 

Hartzog is not very big, but he’s a potential return game weapon right away and he’ll compete in Fisher’s secondary.

