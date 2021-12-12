DB | Malcolm Hartzog Jr.

The skinny: Hartzog wasn’t a well-known recruit nationally, but he built quite a reputation in Mississippi with incredible across-the-board production in Class 3A. Chinander was convinced enough that he altered travel plans early in December to visit Hartzog, offered him, got him set up for an official visit – the day after Hartzog and company won a state title – and happily accepted his verbal commitment after the trip. He rushed for 1,231 yards on just 71 carries (17.3 per), scored 28 touchdowns on the ground, three receiving, six in the return game, one on a fumble return and also logged three interceptions.